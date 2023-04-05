Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 21,388 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EELV opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $956.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.