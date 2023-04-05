Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

