Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stock Position Cut by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,074,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.2 %

PMAR stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

