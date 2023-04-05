PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned 0.06% of PLBY Group worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PLBY Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PLBY Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Giampetroni acquired 3,674,997 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,048,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company's stock.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

