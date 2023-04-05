63,505 Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BLND stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.