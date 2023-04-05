Sfmg LLC Sells 260 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $471.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.