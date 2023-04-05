Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 2,420 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 606,802 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 478,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 353,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $11,106,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

