1,817 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

ATKR opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

