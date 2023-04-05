Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 3,164 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IOO stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

