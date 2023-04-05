Sfmg LLC Takes Position in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.34% of SeaStar Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

ICU opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. SeaStar Medical Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.