Sfmg LLC Takes Position in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.34% of SeaStar Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.
SeaStar Medical Trading Up 1.1 %
ICU opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. SeaStar Medical Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95.
SeaStar Medical Profile
