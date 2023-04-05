6,592 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Corning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 73,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

