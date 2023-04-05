iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,073,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

