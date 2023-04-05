Sfmg LLC Sells 150 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

