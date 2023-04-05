Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Mogo worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOGO. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mogo by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mogo by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169,653 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOGO opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Tuesday.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

