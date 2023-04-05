74,227 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTLP opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

