ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

MTD opened at $1,529.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,498.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,402.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

