ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $118.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

