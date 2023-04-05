Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,757.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $187,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

