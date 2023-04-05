ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper Profile

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.