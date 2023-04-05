Sfmg LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

LUV stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.