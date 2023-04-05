Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

