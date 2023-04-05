ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 81,401 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,401 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CONX Price Performance

Shares of CONXW stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.