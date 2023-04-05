Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 3,736 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.