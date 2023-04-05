Sfmg LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

