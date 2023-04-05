Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

