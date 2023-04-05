Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.