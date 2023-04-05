Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

