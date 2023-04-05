VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 824.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,363,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 64,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance
Shares of MOAT opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.
About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.