Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

