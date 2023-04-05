Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

