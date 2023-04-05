Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $225.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

