Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,811 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The stock has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

