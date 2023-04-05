AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after buying an additional 214,992 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 263,572 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,212,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97,783 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

