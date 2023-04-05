O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $864.44 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $826.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

