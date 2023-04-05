Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Carrier Global Trading Down 6.1 %

CARR opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

