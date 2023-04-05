Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,163 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.76.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.