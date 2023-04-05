Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

