Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

