Clarius Group LLC Buys 103 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average is $241.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

