Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,159 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

