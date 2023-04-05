Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 465,238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HYT stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

