Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 75.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 67.1% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.78 million, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.10%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $161,297.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

