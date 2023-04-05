Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.