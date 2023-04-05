Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 2,180 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.9 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.06%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
