Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $267.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.32.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

