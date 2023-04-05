M. Kraus & Co Sells 1,378 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $139.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

