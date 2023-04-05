Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

