MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $366.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.04 and a 200-day moving average of $321.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

