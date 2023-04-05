Stephens Inc. AR Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 155,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

