iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

